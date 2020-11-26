Two brothers held for killing BJP worker in north-east Delhi

New delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two brothers for killing BJP worker in north-east Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The killing was over personal enmity.



Khalid (31) and Tarik Ali (30), residents of Sunder Nagri in north-east Delhi, have been arrested, while efforts are being made to nab their brother Naasir and his accomplice, police said. Both of them were nabbed from Nand Nagri. On November 23, Zulfikaar Qureshi and his son Jaabaz were

killed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said both accused confessed the commission of crime out of personal enmity.

On sustained interrogation, Tarik revealed that they have a family business of scrap dealing and had their shops adjacent to each other which was creating business rivalry due to occupancy of scrap material between them.

"They further added that Zulfikaar hence used to make false complaints of their scrap shop due to which they often had to close their shop for long periods of time," he said. They tried to resolve the issues with Zulfikaar a couple of times but he always used to abuse his family. Fed up with Zulfikaar's attitude they decided to kill Zulfikarar.