Two booked for sexually assaulting boy

gurugram: Two men have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Gurugram, the police have said. The police said the incident took place in June 2020, but the victim, who worked as domestic help, recently shared his ordeal with his parents, following which a complaint was reported and a FIR registered, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the 16-year-old boy alleged in the complaint that he was sexually assaulted by his employer and one of his friends. Two people have been named in the FIR. The incident took place in 2020 and was reported to the police on Sunday, police said.