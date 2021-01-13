Two bodies found in separate incidents

noida: A man in his early thirties was found dead with bullet injury in his head outside the Gautam Buddh Nagar Collectorate on Tuesday morning. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and cited that the man shot himself under financial crisis.



The deceased, identified as Nirdesh, a native of district Kasganj worked at a factory in Kasna area of Greater Noida. "Locals spotted him lying dead on the service lane outside collectorate office in Surajpur area and immediately alerted police. A police team rushed to the spot and took the body into custody which was later sent for post-mortem," said Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

In another incident, the body of a middle-aged man was found in the urinal of bus stand at Sector 39 area of Noida. A senior police officer said that the man had been living separately from his family of wife and a daughter over his drinking habits.