Two arrested in Delhi for entering cricket stadium using fake accreditation card during IPL match

New Delhi: Two people have been arrested for allegedly entering the Arun Jaitley Stadium in central Delhi illegally on fake accreditation cards during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, police said on Wednesday.



The accused have been identified as Krishan Garg of Swaroop Nagar and Manish Kansal of Jalandhar in Punjab, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the police said.

The accused could not give satisfactory replies when asked about their presence at a gallery of a VIP lounge, following which they were apprehended, the police said, adding that they used fake accreditation passes to enter the stadium.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered, and the accused were arrested, a senior police officer said.

The police said they were investigating if the accused are bookies.