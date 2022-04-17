Two arrested for trying to snatch chain

New Delhi: Two professional chain snatchers were arrested on Saturday after an investigation that involved scouring of footage from 20 CCTV and analysis of over 300 vehicles, police here said.



The two accused had on Saturday morning attempted to snatch the chain of a 62-year-old woman who was out on a walk with her husband in the outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar area.

The accused, riding a bike, were chased by the woman's husband, Dr Anil Bansal, but managed to escape, police said. Bansal and his wife were injured in the attack and approached the police.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and was shared by many Twitter users. It showed two men on motorcycle coming behind the couple and trying to snatch the woman's chain. They fled the spot when her husband started chasing them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said it was an attempt

and the chain could not he snatched.

Sharma said that during their investigation police checked more than 20 CCTV cameras, prepared a likely route the snatchers may have taken, shortlisted 16 known snatchers and robbers, checked over 300 vehicles, and impounded 55 of them.