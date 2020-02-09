Two arrested for supplying illegal arms in Delhi-NCR
New Delhi: A day before the Assembly polls in the city, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two gun suppliers near Dilshad Garden Metro Station.
Police said that twenty-one illegal pistols including 11 semiautomatic pistols of .32 bore and 10 single-shot pistols of .315 bore along with 50 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused.
Police identified the accused as Santoshi (50) and Pritam Singh (20). Both are natives of Morena in UP. An official said that keeping in mind the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, intensive efforts were being made to by Special Cell to track and arrest the illegal arms traffickers. They were arrested on February 7.
PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said Santoshi was in Morena jail in a criminal case, where he came in contact with illegal firearms traffickers.
Through these illegal firearms traffickers, he came in contact with the manufacturers, suppliers of illegal firearms.
"Soon he started supplying it to the criminals of Delhi, NCR. His primary source is in Aligarh, UP. He used to buy .32 bore Pistol and single-shot pistol of .315 bore and further sold it at the higher margin. He has previously been arrested in three cases of the Arms Act," police said, adding that Pritam has been working with Santoshi in illegal firearms trafficking for quick and easy money.
