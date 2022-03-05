Two arrested for stealing money by hacking into Gmail accounts

New Delhi: The Delhi Police busted a module of cybercriminals, who defrauded through compromising Gmail accounts through session hijacking by arresting two M.Com students. The accused were trained online by a pan India gang on how to compromise Gmail accounts.



The accused have been identified as Anurag Kumar Singh and Vikas Kumar Maddheshiya, both pursuing their M.Com in Prayagraj.

Police said that the accused used to make transactions during the night as most of the people generally keep their mobile phones on silent mode during that time. Hence, OTP messages would go unnoticed and fraudsters would make multiple transactions.

Police informed that on Friday a case was registered based on a complaint received on the NCRP portal, which said that a man was defrauded of Rs 89,100.

Deepak Sehrawat, a resident of Singhu, in his complaint, said while he was sleeping when he received an OTP from his SBI card on his registered mobile number and the transaction took place without even sharing the OTP. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered and investigation was taken up."

The investigating team sought information from Flipkart which provided two email accounts that were used by the fraudsters to purchase Google gift cards. SBI Credit Card officials provided data of the transactions carried out by the fraudsters.

From both the links, a common IP address was identified. Cyber-tracking conducted after information was received from Flipkart helped the police trace the accused persons to the ADA Colony in Prayagraj. A raid was conducted at the specified location from where both the accused were arrested.