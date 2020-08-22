Two allegedly donated Rs 2 cr to AAP through shell companies; held

new delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two men, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to the AAP through shell companies, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar (53), a resident of Ganga Vihar, and Sudhanshu Bansal (43), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, they said. The two fraudulently procured DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and morphed photographs. Thereafter, the DIN was used for incorporating shell companies in order to launder money, police added.