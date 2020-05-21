Two 16-year-olds feed empty stomachs by distributing rotis

New Delhi: Two 16-year-olds from Defence Colony have come forward to feed people by collecting rotis in their colony. Raunak Chand and Rohan Lakhwani came up with the idea of feeding the poor by collecting 5-15 rotis from each household when the nationwide lockdown began.



Raunak's father Puneet said that it was a random conversation about how people are struggling to get food and how colonies can come together for the same. "Each day we distribute 15,000 rotis on major traffic signals and slum areas of Gurgaon and Delhi. We collect rotis from Panchsheel Park, Sunder nagar, GK1, GK2, Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Sainik farms, and Chattarpur."

The people who contribute come from various backgrounds and aren't part of any political party. In 45 days they have managed to distribute 6,75,000 rotis.

Trustees of MCKS Food for the Hungry Foundation, Hina Goyal and Aditi Nadgauda also chipped in.

Hina said: " We learnt about this initiative and wanted to join them. We give them 3,000 meals per day as they go around distributing food to the hungry. We cook and send out 20,000 meals per day irrespective of the pandemic. We have been doing this for a while now."