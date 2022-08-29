Twitter explodes with mirth, memes & 'demolition' humour

Noida: As Supertech's twin towers in Noida were reduced to rubble in a matter of seconds on Sunday, producing an ominous cloud of smoke, the Twitter also exploded with amusing comments, hilarious memes and dark humour.



While some users tweeted that the "Tower of Corruption" was grounded, a few others said the media's ground coverage of the unprecedented event was "as if ISRO is sending Gaganyaan to moon".

The nearly 100-metre-high illegally-built Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers — were razed to the ground using hi-tech engineering techniques. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the structures.

People across the country were glued to their TV sets since afternoon to watch the mega demolition event and a little past 2:30 PM, the twin towers literally became history, becoming the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Twitterati responded to the demolition with a range of feelings — mirth, amusement, humour, sarcasm, while some even asked if it was really necessary to carry out the demolition and could it not have been reused for a humanitarian or other public welfare purposes.

"Done and Dusted. #TwintowersDemolition #Noida #NoidaTowerDemolition #NoidaTwinTowers #SupertechTwinTowers #Supertech @indiatvnews," wrote user @ShivamG2711 and shared a clip of visuals of demolition playing on a TV set.

Hundreds of cameras were placed at various vantage points in the nearby areas, including those brought by crew members of a large number of media houses. The giant ball of smoke that was raised after the demolition left many people witnessing it on the ground and on TV sets in awe, as the billowing smoke filled the skyline and the screen.