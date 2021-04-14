Tutor held for beating minor student for not submitting homework

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old private tutor was arrested for allegedly beating up his three-year-old student after she did not submit her homework on time, here in South-West Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as one Bhuwan Ram, used to give tuitions to around a dozen students living in the vicinity. He was arrested on April 9 and has been booked under Section 23 (Punishment for cruelty to juvenile or child) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act after a FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station on the girl's father's complaint, police said.

The three-year-old victim and her 10-year-old brother, both Ram's students, used to live in a nearby Juggi Jhopri cluster, police said. The boy had joined Kumar's tuition for quite some time and the sister had started studying there recently, they added.

According to police, the minor girl was supposed to submit her homework to Ram but when she was unable to complete it before time, Kumar got angry and thrashed her which left bruise marks on her body.

"Ram kept threatening her that he would hit her more if she kept crying...so it left multiple bruise marks on her body…" ACP (Southwest) Amit Goyal told Millennium Post. "When she returned to her house, the girl's mother noticed the injuries and alerted her husband who further lodged a complaint with the police…" the ACP added. According to police, the family of the girl had a weak financial background.

Police subsequently arrested Ram under the JJ Act after conducting the required medical inspection of the minor girl, police said, adding that he is now out on bail.