Trump's visit: Traffic in parts of Delhi to be affected due to security measures

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their travel as they may experience delays owing to traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Trump, who arrived in the national capital on Monday night, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his family members.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is likely to remain heavy in Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of central and New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the evening, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Chanakyapuri, RML Hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and adjoining areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists and commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

Commuters have also been asked to check the Delhi Traffic Police's website and Twitter handles for updates on traffic diversions.

Citizens may also contact the traffic police on its 24x7 helpline number -- 01125844444 -- in case of any inconvenience.

Trump, accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and high-level US officials, reached Delhi after attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad and visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday evening.