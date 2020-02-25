Trump visit: Delhi traffic thrown out of gear

New Delhi: After being briefly closed due to the visit of US President Donald Trump, Delhi Metro has reopened entry and exit gates to and from Mandi House metro station.

Security update from DMRC said, not just Mandi House, entry and exit gates of ITO and Delhi Gate have also been reopened.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "From forenoon till around 4 p.m. on February 25, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi. Necessary traffic diversions as per the ground situation may also be enforced."

This is keeping in mind US President Trump's bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Due to US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to the Sarvodaya School in South Moti Bagh area, traffic restrictions were clamped on Mahatma Gandhi Road as well.

The US President along with his family is on a two-day visit to India.