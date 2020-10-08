Truck overturns on car, 2 men crushed to death

new delhi: Two men, on way to catch flight, died after a truck overturned on their car in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar early Wednesday, crushing them to death. Police have identified the deceased as Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra, both aged 35. They worked in event



management.

As per officials, Kalra was married and lived with his family in Krishna Market in Lajpat Nagar and Malhotra was a resident of Saini Enclave near Karkardooma. Police said that they were going to Kolkata for work when the incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said that the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said, adding, however, that the owner of the truck bearing a Haryana registration has been

identified.

Police received a call about the accident around 3:50 am and rushed to the spot. The DCP further said a truck had overturned and the rice container it was carrying had fallen on a Honda City under the Lajpat Nagar flyover on the Ring Road.

"The two persons inside the car were badly crushed under the container. It took the police nearly an hour to remove the vehicle and take out the bodies," police

said.

As per officials, two big hydra cranes, one JCB and two small cranes from the traffic unit were called in and the container filled with rice bags was removed. Malhotra and Kalra were declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital. CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot are being scanned, the DCP

added.

A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to nab the truck driver, a senior police officer said. According to Delhi Police data, in the current year till May as many as 348 fatal and 1,181 simple accidents were reported.