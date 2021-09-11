Truck hits DTC bus marshal

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman, deployed as a marshal in a DTC bus, was killed after being allegedly hit by a truck while crossing the road in south Delhi on Saturday, police said.



The incident took place at at Pushp Vihar near Madangir bus stand, they said.

Anita was a resident of Madangir here and worked as a marshal of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus, they said.

The driver of the truck was nabbed at the spot. The accused was under the influence of alcohol, the police said. According to the police, the accident took place when Anita was returning home after her duty.