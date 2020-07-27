Truck driver who hit Delhi Police ACP absconding

new delhi: After a 55-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police was killed by a speeding truck near the Rajkori flyover on Saturday in a hit-and-run case, the police, who are yet to identify the truck driver, have now stepped up their hunt and formed multiple teams to nab the accused.



The deceased, identified as ACP Sanket Kaushik, was posted in the Delhi Traffic Police and the police are yet to make an arrest in the case,

When asked whether there was any foul play in the case, the DCP (South West Devender Arya denied it. "It was an accident," he said. Police are now checking the CCTV footage of the cameras installed on the road to trace the number of the vehicle which hit the ACP and nab the driver.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night and a Tata 407 hit him. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, police teams are searching for the driver of the Tata 407, who fled the spot after the incident.