Truck driver beaten to death by employer, accomplices

Gurugram: A 35-year-old truck driver died after being beaten mercilessly by his employer and his six other accomplices. The deceased has been identified as Tara Chand who belonged from Churu district in Rajasthan. The incident took place in Bilaspur.



The main accused in the case has been identified as Somveer Jhangra, the owner of Jhangra freight company who has been arrested by police. Six other accomplices, who were a part of the group that had beaten Tara Chand mercilessly, have not yet been arrested.

According to cops, Jhangra was enraged with Tara Chand as he had caused a loss of

Rs 70,000 to Jhangra's company. Tara Chand who was employed with Jhangra's freight company for close to three months was given a task of carrying certain aesthetic items to the clients. There were certain items that were found to be broken thus causing loss to the company.

On Tuesday night, Jhangra along with his accomplices mercilessly began to beat Tara Chand which ultimately resulted in his death.