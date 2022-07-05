Triple talaq, dowry lands man in prison

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly demanding dowry and divorcing his wife by practicing triple talaq in Jarcha area of Greater Noida. Police also revealed that the two were undergoing mediation in a bid for reconciliation over the dispute and the arrest took place after it failed. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shamsher, who works in a private company and is resident of Usmanpur village in the Dankaur area.



While sharing details, station house officer of Jarchha police station, Shripal, said the matter came to light on June 10, when Shamsher's wife Shanu reached the Jarcha police station and stated that she got married to the accused in June 2020. "The woman told police that her family had given large amount of valuables as dowry but the man and his family often harassed and assaulted her over more dowry. The woman's husband also demanded a bike from her parents over which they harrassed and assaulted her" the officer said.