Triple talaq, dowry lands man in prison
Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly demanding dowry and divorcing his wife by practicing triple talaq in Jarcha area of Greater Noida. Police also revealed that the two were undergoing mediation in a bid for reconciliation over the dispute and the arrest took place after it failed. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shamsher, who works in a private company and is resident of Usmanpur village in the Dankaur area.
While sharing details, station house officer of Jarchha police station, Shripal, said the matter came to light on June 10, when Shamsher's wife Shanu reached the Jarcha police station and stated that she got married to the accused in June 2020. "The woman told police that her family had given large amount of valuables as dowry but the man and his family often harassed and assaulted her over more dowry. The woman's husband also demanded a bike from her parents over which they harrassed and assaulted her" the officer said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
SUP ban: Govt to conduct training programmes for city's Eco Club...4 July 2022 7:57 PM GMT
Govt installs CCTV cameras at critical waterlogging points4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Application deadline for Delhi Sports School extended till July 124 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Over 100 dengue cases, triple of what was recorded last year4 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
HC grants 4 weeks to Centre, govt to reply on rainwater harvesting...4 July 2022 7:55 PM GMT