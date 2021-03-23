Trilokpuri: 22-year-old man kills friend for demanding sexual favour

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man killed his friend in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area for allegedly demanding sexual favours from him. The official said he informed about the murder.



As per the official, at around 4.30 am on Monday, one Monu (22), who lives in the Trilokpuri area murdered his friend one Bharat (32). He smashed the victim's head with a heavy stone lying near the roadside near block 17 at Trilokpuri (Vasundhara Road). After that, he headed towards the police station to report this matter on his own.

"After killing Bharat, the accused started heading towards a police station to report the matter but was intercepted by the police's emergency response vehicle (ERV) team," the official said. When the team questioned the accused about the bloodstains on his clothes, Monu told them that he had killed his friend because he asked for sexual favours.

Subsequently, a police team reached the place of occurrence and the dead body was recovered at the instance of the accused. The police said the accused and Bharat met through Facebook and knew each other for the last three years.

Both of them were drunk during the time of the incident, police said.

The accused used to fit tiling whereas the victim's occupation was not clear. "He was not happy with the deceased's behaviour and at the time of the incident, the deceased started kissing him and the accused got angry after which he committed a crime," the official

said.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) has been registered in Mayur Vihar police station and the accused has been

arrested.