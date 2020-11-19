Transport Minister launches 20 Eco vans for women's safety

New delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the operation of 20 Maruti Eco vans which have been deputed for enforcement purpose as well as women safety. He also inaugurated the newly renovated pass section at Delhi Transport Corporation's (DTC) at Sarojini Nagar Depot.



DTC operates over 3,762 buses on a daily basis through which lakhs of passengers, including women passengers commute. The Transport Department said in a statement that DTC had deployed bus marshals to ensure women safety in buses and in a bid to further strengthen the enforcement mechanism as well as women safety initiatives, DTC is deploying special enforcement teams who would be conducting checks in the buses plying on various routes, at the terminals and bus queue

shelters.

The Traffic checking Inspector and the marshal deputed on the Eco van will take suitable action incase of an emergency. Apart from responding to the emergency calls or situations, all the vans would also be used for regular monitoring of the operations and women safety through surprise checks on the road, the statement added.

Gahlot also inaugurated the newly renovated pass section at Sarojini Nagar Depot where an air-conditioned hall and a provision of hot and cold drinking water has been made. The Corporation has 40 pass sections across the city out of which 39 pass sections are computerized and approximately 12,49,745 passes have been issued during the financial year 2019-2020 which indicates that more than one lakh passes were issued every month.

The Transport Minister said, "Enforcement is a major aspect of transport, and once our command centres are fully functional, these vans specially designated for women safety will act as a quick response team in ensuring swift action."