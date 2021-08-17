Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flags off fleet of 32 buses

New Delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flagged off 32 AC low floor buses from Rajghat Cluster Depot taking the total tally to 6793 buses. The Minister assured that his government is dedicated to improving and adding to fleets of buses to enhance the commuting experience for the people.



With the new addition the Capital now has a fleet of 6793 buses and 452 BS-VI compliant buses which were added in March 2020.

The Minister while launching the new low floor buses said that they are equipped with CCTV, GPS, panic button, fire management and live video streaming to aid emergency responses.

In the Capital DTC has 3760 buses while there are 3033 cluster buses and Cluster buses are operational on 306 city routes network in the city. The additional 32 buses will be deployed on four additional Cluster Routes — 993,380,390 and 244.

"The Delhi Government has launched 452 BS VI compliant buses including 32 that are being dedicated to the people of Delhi today. Equipped with world-class latest technology, special care has been taken for the comfort, convenience and safety of the passengers in all these buses," he said.

The first lot of 100 AC Low Floor buses was launched in February 2020 under the Cluster Scheme. During the pandemic period from March 2020, 452 new buses have been inducted under the cluster scheme.

These BS VI compliant buses have features like real-time passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, GPS, fire detection and suppression system, live video streaming in case of emergency, Pink seats reserved for ladies, panic buttons for women's safety and other modern facilities, along with being differently-abled friendly.

"If a female passenger feels any discomfort, she can press the panic button. On pressing the panic button, an alert goes to the command centre and all the agencies that are there get to know the live location of the bus," Gahlot added.