Transport dept receives over 8,000 applications for its 'faceless services'

New Delhi: Two days after launching 33 "faceless services'' of the transport department, the Delhi government has so far received over 8,000 applications till Friday evening, with the highest 37 per cent applying for learners'' licence, data showed.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had launched 33 "faceless services'' of the transport department that can be availed online by Delhiites, and locked up the IP Estate motor licensing office (MLO) here to send across a message that people need not visit it.

Under the scheme, 33 major transport-related services such as driving licence, registration certificate, permits and termination of hypothecation among others have become online and people would not require to visit MLO offices.

Applicants now will only require to visit transport offices to undertake driving test for permanent driving licenses and for fitness test of vehicles.

According to the official data, a total of 8,370 applications were received for different services of the transport department under "faceless services'' scheme till 4 pm on Friday.

The maximum 3,086 people have applied for learner''s licence followed by transfer of ownership for which 1,433 applications were received, data showed.

"The faceless services scheme has received a very encouraging response. The data shows that the scheme has become popular among masses as it provides many important services online," an official of the transport department said.