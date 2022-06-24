Transport dept hiring research fellows to improve EV policy

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department is hiring research fellows to advise the government on policy interventions to make the national Capital more e-vehicle-friendly, officials said.

Interviews were held on June 18 and four candidates shortlisted, they said. "Two of the shortlisted research fellows are deputy directors in the EV cell, while the other two are freshers. One of them is likely to join by June 25 and another by the end of this month," an official said.

Another official said the transport department was hiring people to help it improve the city government's EV (electric vehicle) policy.

"They will help us research various aspects like what technologies are available, how charging infrastructure can be improved and policy interventions that can be suggested on the basis of ongoing managerial changes," he added.