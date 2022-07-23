Transgenders allegedly assaulted by cops in Dwarka

New Delhi: An incident of alleged assault by cops on transgenders has come to the fore in the Dabri area of Delhi's Dwarka district. A video went viral on Facebook alleging that on Thursday late night some cops entered Garima Greh (transgender shelter home) situated in the Dabri area where six to seven transgenders were allegedly assaulted by cops,



Rudrani Chhetri, a transgender alleged. She further said that she and her team suffered a lot of trauma and it's very disturbing that the government has failed to ensure safer spaces and create an enabling environment for sexual and gender monitors, especially for trans sisters and brothers.

According to Rudrani, she has been working for the upliftment of transgenders, she also provides shelter to them. According to the senior police officials at about 12.20 am, a team from UP Police (Badalpur police station), Gautam Budh Nagar came to Dabri police station and sought local assistance in a missing complaint lodged with them.

Later, they went to Garima Greh in Sitapuri and left with the alleged victim in the missing complaint. Meanwhile, around six to seven transgenders came to Dabri police station demanding to meet the person who had left with the UP police team. They were told that the matter relates to UP Police and Dabri police station has just provided assistance. They became aggressive and obstructed police personnel on duty at the police station.

Some of them also removed their clothes and started using very abusive language. The minimal force was used to disperse them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka Harsha Vardhan said. "We are working with them to allay their concerns", Vardhan said.