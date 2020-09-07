Trans woman shot dead in Shahdara

new delhi: A transgender was shot dead in GTB Enclave area of Shahdara district. Police have started the probe from various angle including personal enmity. Police said that on September 5, information regarding firing by some unknown persons was received at GTB Enclave police station. The injured was immediately shifted to the Max hospital. The doctor declared the injured as dead and shifted to the GTB Hospital for Post Mortem Examination. The deceased was identified as Ekta Joshi.