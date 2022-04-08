Trans people welcome NDMC move to build more public toilets

New Delhi: Members of the transgender community Friday welcomed the New Delhi Municipal Council's announcement of building more public toilets for them, saying "it is the need of the hour" as they face myriad problems in using public facilities.

Speaking about the difficulties they face in using public toilets, Rudrani Chhetri, a transgender activist said she has been "judged and humiliated for using women's toilet several times".

"There have been times when I faced discrimination. I've been judged for using women's toilet despite looking feminine. I've been

barred from using public washrooms and such treatment has always embarrassed me," Chhetri said.

She said that as a citizen of the country she has the right to use certain facilities irrespective of her gender, "but we go through a lot of insult and humiliation".

"We are not harming

anyone by using public washrooms. This kind of discrimination also takes a toll on our mental health," the transgender activist added.