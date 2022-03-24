Traffic snarls on NH-48 over protests demanding separate Ahir regiment

Gurugram: Thousands of commuters who had to pass through NH-48 faced immense difficulty and got held up in traffic jams at several points due to protests for separate Ahir regiment.



Maximum inconvenience was felt near Kherki Dhaula, Hero Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Nishapur, Sector 32 and Sirhaul. The situation could have been worse had the Gurugram Police not made a plan to tackle this situation and designed diversionary routes for the light vehicles which wanted to go to Delhi, Manesar or Jaipur.

Moreover, movement of several heavy vehicles and trucks on NH-48 were prohibited in view of protests.

For those who travel on NH-48 on a daily basis, heavy movement of vehicles has ensured that traffic congestion is a regular issue at several points on this expressway. Wednesday's protests, however, resulted in commuters having to wait extra in extreme heat. It was also a difficult time for hundreds of Gurugram Police officials who were stationed at several points to manage the traffic situation on NH-48.

Thousands of protesters demanded a separate Ahir regiment in the Indian Army stationed around Kherki Dhaula to make their demands heard through demonstrations. To make sure that traffic congestion at Kherki Dhaula is reduced, it was decided at the end moment to make the toll at Kherki Dhaula free for commuters.

In addition to protesters, there were also a large number of Ahir political leaders who came to lend their support to them. The protesters highlighted that like Jat regiment, Sikh regiment and Rajputana regiment, there must be Ahir regiment as there were a large number of Ahirs in the Indian Army.

Following the speeches by certain leaders and prominent Ahir personalities, a bike rally was also organised from Kherki Dhaula to Hero Chowk.

Certain commuters also alleged that some young protesters misbehaved with them. The protesters have also warned that they will carry on with more protests like this if their demands are not met.