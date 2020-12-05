Traffic snarls continue at border points as farmers' protest enters ninth day

New Delhi/gurugram: Commuters continued to suffer as traffic snarls ensued at several border points of the national Capital as police kept key routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh closed in view of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, which entered its ninth day on Friday. Adding to the woes of the travellers, the National Highway was also affected.



"Singhu, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed. Do take alternate routes via Lampur, NH8, Bhopra, Apsara border, Peripheral Expressway. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH 44," police said.

Sources said that more concrete boulders were put in place to ensure that no untoward incident took place. As per the official, the situation has been peaceful. New groups are coming near barricades, protesting and then going back. "We are on alert and keeping a tab on every movement," the official said.

According to an official, Tikri, Jharoda borders were also closed for any traffic movement. "Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. For the commutters who were going to Haryana Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders were open," police said.

The official further said that the Chilla border on Noida link road was closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND. Meanwhile, Ghazipur border on NH 24 and NH 9 are closed for traffic from UP to Delhi." People are advised to avoid NH 24 and use Apsara, Bhopura, DND flyover to enter Delhi," the official

said.

As per one senior officer, they are trying to ease the traffic by selectively opening up some border points. "In the present time, we are taking need-based action like if there is a blockade we are providing diversions," the official said.

As per commuters, they have to take the diversions to reach their destination which is time consuming. "The place where we used to reach in an hour, now it is taking nearly two hours," said Ajay Pandey, a commuter.

Even though the commuters are witnessing major issues with the road blockage, they said this is the least they can do for their farmers. Rakesh has his own business and travels from Narela to Panipat for selling his products.

"I have to pay a lot extra since the protest but I don't mind as the issue is very important," he told Millennium Post while boarding an auto with some difficulty. Many people have to walk many kilometres to reach the border area where getting buses or other mode of transportation is difficult.

Sameer works at a factory located on Haryana side. A resident of Uttar Pradesh he said that he is not able to go home or work due to the protest. "Our work stopped since the roads were blocked. Although we support the protest but it ha created issues for us. The government needs to think about the people and listen to their demands. We have elected it for our benefit and no make our lives miserable," he said.

As many are stuck or unable to travel due to road blockage, medical aids and food services are provided to them. The langar sewas at the protest site feeds thousands of people without any question. "Langar is a sewa, which our god said is important. Anyone can come and eat here. So many people are stuck here and we help them in any way we can," a volunteer at one of the langar sewas said.

Meanwhile medical aid is also provided to anyone in need. "A lot of people are in need of medical attention and we are providing that not just for our farmers but for anyone who needs it. We are a community that believes in giving and we want to continue with that," a volunteer at a medical camp said.

People in the area, mostly migrant workers have said that the sudden halt of work has become an issue and they want the government to do justice to the people.

Meanwhile, dramatic scenes were witnessed at Sikri border after thousands of farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on their way to extend their support to the agitation on Friday afternoon. These farmers will now go to Badarpur border.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda demanded for a special session of Haryana Assembly where he would present a No Confidence motion against the Haryana government.

"This government has left no stone unturned in disrespecting the farmers whose concerns are genuine and fair. I have sought for a special session of Haryana Assembly where we will present No Confidence motion against this government. Let it be known to all who stands where," said Hooda.