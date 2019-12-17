Traffic snarls at Noida-Delhi border

Noida: Commuters travelling from Noida and Greater Noida to Delhi were caught in long traffic snarls at the Noida-Delhi borders as there was chaos among them over the traffic diversion affected by the Delhi police in wake of protest against the citizenship amendment act (CAA).

While the traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on Monday morning as part of precautionary measure, Noida police had diverted vehicles to Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway and other adjoining roads but the commuters remained confused anticipating snarls there too in the peak hours on Monday.

As per a commuter who travel from Greater Noida to Faridabad for work, there was barricading at the Kalindi Kunj red light for commuters travelling towards Sarita Vihar while those travelling towards faridabad were also not allowed to enter delhi.

"I daily commute to Faridabad from Greater Noida and use Kalindi Kunj-Sarita Vihar route. On Monday morning, barricading were put into place near Mahamaya flyover and vehicles were restricted to enter Delhi. The traffic was diverted from there towards DND and there were long queues of vehicles on both sides. If I would have known this earlier, I could have travelled to Faridabad via Eastern Peripheral Expressway," said Dheeraj Sharma, a commuter.

A senior police officer of Noida police said that they were informed about the diversion on early Monday morning and they had to divert the traffic accordingly.

"There was a heavy flow of traffic from 8 to10 am which was brought to normal later in the day. The Kalindi Kunj route was closed and the traffic was diverted towards DND, Mathura road and Ashram," said a senior traffic cop of Noida police.

Meanwhile, in the wake of protest against CAA, the Gautam budh Nagar police and district administration said that gangster act may be imposed against anyone spreading communal disharmony or posting any objectionable post on social media.

"Strict action will be ensured against anyone indulging in fanning sentiments due to the incidents unfolding in Delhi or Aligarh and proceedings will be initiated against them under CrPC 149 (allows police action to prevent cognisable offence)," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

(Image from dnaindia.com)