Traffic police notify uniform speed limits for major roads

New Delhi: The maximum speed limit set for private cars, taxis and jeep users passing through stretches of national highways, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and IGI airport road has now been standardised to 70/60 Kmph, according to the Delhi Traffic police's revised maximum speed limit for different categories of motor vehicles plying on city roads.



The maximum speed limits were revised in view of traffic scenarios and safety of road users, officials said.

Earlier, the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers on national highways was 70 Kmph, which has now been reduced to 60 Kmph, while on some roads, it remains at 50 Kmph to bring uniformity on par with other categories of vehicles on those roads, they said.

According to the revised notification by the Delhi Traffic Police, the maximum speed limit set for M1 category vehicles has been notified as 70/60 Kmph for high speed/access controlled roads, including stretches of the national highways passing through Delhi, Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh bypass road, Barapullah Nallah, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road and IGI Airport road.

Passenger vehicles comprising not more than eight seats in addition to driver's seat like cars, Jeeps and cabs fall under the M1 category vehicles, police said.

However, the maximum speed limit set for these M1 category vehicles for all other arterial roads in the areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area, is 50 Kmph, the traffic police said.

Also, now the maximum speed limit for taxis and cabs is notified at par with private cars on these roads, it said.

According to the Delhi Traffic police, the last revision of speed limits on the majority of roads and stretches was undertaken in 2011. 2017 and 2019 saw minor changes to speed limits.

Meenu Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said there was a need to make the speed limit uniform on Delhi roads as far as possible. Therefore, a revision of the existing speed limits was felt necessary, she said.

According to the revised notification, speed limits for two-wheelers is now separately notified as 50 Kmph on the roads where speed of car is 50 Kmph, and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

The maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 category vehicles (passenger vehicles comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat) has also been notified as 50 Kmph on roads where speed of car is 50 Kmph, and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

The maximum speed limits for all types of transport vehicles, excluding M1, M2 and M3 category vehicles including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle, and N category vehicles (goods vehicles), has been notified as 40 Kmph, a police officer said.

However, the maximum speed limit for residential areas, markets, service lanes and for minor roads inside all residential areas, commercial markets and service roads, has been notified as 30 Kmph, the officer said.