Traffic inspector assaulted over issuing challan, six detained
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a traffic inspector (TI) was assaulted by two people, including a woman in South Delhi's Deoli area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, some videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media.
According to information received, the incident occurred when the policeman was managing the traffic on Deoli Road.
According to police, three people, including two women, were triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets when they were stopped by a head constable. The trio was also coming from the wrong side, they said.
While the head constable issued a challan, the trio started an argument with him, a senior police officer said. The woman has accused the police personnel of scuffling.
However, it can be seen in the video that the woman is not only seen misbehaving with the policeman but also beating him. Another video shows the woman's friends thrashing the inspector. During the ruckus, some traffic police personnel handled the matter. A large crowd gathered but no one came forward to help the policeman. People started making videos of the incident. The Delhi Police is yet to share the details of the case.
