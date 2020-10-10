Traffic diversions at Ashram Chowk from today to Oct 12

New Delhi: Due to the repair work being led by the Delhi Jal Board at Ashram Chowk, one of the busiest intersections in the city, the Delhi Traffic Police has said that the nodal network will remain out of bounds for traffic between 10 am (Saturday) today to 6 am on October 12 and issued a set of diversions for commuters to avoid vehicle congestion.



The Delhi Traffic Police said that while repair work on one half of the carriage way from Ashram to Bhogal is set to be completed tomorrow, construction on the other half will be taken on after that.

Thus all types of vehicles on Mathura Road going from Bhogal side to Ashram would be diverted onto Lodhi Road from Neela Gumbad (Subj Bhurj Circle) and they may proceed onwards via Barapullah Flyover or Lala Lajpat Rai Marg while all traffic from Bhogal T-Point (Mathura Road- Jathedar Harbans Singh Bhogal Marg T-Point) would be diverted onto Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad.

Meanwhile, those staying in Jangpura, Jangpura ext., Bhogal, East and West Nizamuddin seeking to proceed towards Ashram Chowk would have to take the Ashram Chowk towards Neela Gumbad and subsequently proceed onwards via Lodhi Road, Barapullah Flyover or Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, however, all residents staying in the above mentioned places and all vehicles going to and coming from Nizamuddin Railway Station would be able to commute on Mathura Road between Neela Gumbad and Bhogal Flyover.