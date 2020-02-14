Traffic curtailed in view of Delhi CM's swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for February 16 when the chief minister of Delhi will be sworn in, officials said on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled at the Ramlila maidan on Sunday and traffic regulation will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, they said.
Cars are to park at the Civic Centre and behind it. Buses have to be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, the advisory said.
No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via Desh Bandu Gupta Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh flyover, the advisory
added.
