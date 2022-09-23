Traffic crawls as heavy rains lash Ggm

New Delhi/ Gurugram: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of the city, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads.



The Delhi-Gurugram expressway was flooded, the motorists on the stretch faced traffic issues while some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.

According to police, the traffic moved at a snail's pace on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Signature Tower Flyover and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging.

The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.

According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.

The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.

The flow of vehicles is smooth in large part of Gurugram though the traffic moved slowly at some locations, DSP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said.

Though police claimed that they managed to deal with traffic snarls, commuters faced a tough time travelling.

Meanwhile, a portion of a road caved in as incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital.

The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the national Capital.

The continuous downpour through the day caused a chock-a-block situation on various intersections and key stretches of the city, sending the traffic haywire.

The rains also led to a sharp spike in cab and autorickshaw fares, as they manned their vehicles through waterlogged roads and obstructions caused by uprooted trees.

The MCD received three complaints related to waterlogging from Fatehpur Beri, Sangam Vihar, Tikri Kala village, while there were seven complaints pertaining to uprooting of trees.

The Delhi Traffic Police helpline said they received 23 calls related to traffic jam, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees from different parts of Delhi.

Calls were received regarding traffic jam at Khajuri Chawk, Goyala Dairy, Yamuna Bridge, Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar, Rohini Sector-8, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Azad Market, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram, officials said.

A portion of a road caved in near Satya Niketan and only two lanes of the four are functional due to which heavy traffic was reported on the stretch, the officer said.