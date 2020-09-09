Traffic cops can no longer fine you for mask violation and spitting

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has now been directed not to challan anyone for not wearing a mask or spitting in public places, according to a note issued to officers of the Traffic Unit.



In a message to senior officers and Assistant Commissioners of Police of the Delhi Traffic Unit, a DCP-ranked official wrote, "It has been decided that traffic police shall not challan any person for not wearing a mask, spitting in a public place etc. All COVID 19 related challan books issued to traffic ranges be returned immediately to I/C (in-charges) stationery store traffic by today positively for onward transmission to C&T branch (PHQ)." As per Delhi Police data, on Tuesday, 6,260 challans were issued for mask violations. So far, the data showed that 2,77,131 challans were issued for violating the mandatory rule of wearing a mask in public. As for spitting in public, the data showed that 24 challans were issued on Tuesday whereas in total 2,434 challans have been issued for this.