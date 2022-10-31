Traffic cop dragged for 50 metres, run over in Gurugram

Gurugram: An assistant sub-inspector of Gurugram traffic police was critically injured after he was dragged for nearly 50 metres and run over by an SUV whose driver he signalled to stop during checking of vehicles, officials said on Saturday.



The ASI is in critical condition and also suffered a broken leg in the incident which took place at Ambedkar Chowk, Sector 52 on Friday afternoon, they said.

ASI Harpreet (35) was checking vehicles along with a home guard and a constable on Friday.

Around 4:30 pm, he noticed an SUV with tinted windows and signalled its driver to pull over,

police said.

Instead, the SUV driver sped away and dragged Harpreet for around 50 metres. After he fell down, the accused ran over him and fled the spot. The ASI was rushed to a hospital, they said.

On a complaint by Constable Sombeer, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sector 53 police station and efforts are on to trace him, they

added.