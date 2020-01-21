Traffic advisory issued for full rehearsal, R-Day celebrations
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26, officials said. The rehearsal will take the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort, they said.
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, it stated.
Traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday till the parade is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday till the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory said. Metro services will remain open for commuters but the entry and exit will remain close at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday. Similarly on Sunday, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added.
