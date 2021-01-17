Traffic advisory issued ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade, officials said.



The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade will take place on January 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk up to 'C' Hexagon, crossing on Rajpath, India Gate, they said.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said.

Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, he said.

"Because of diverted traffic, congestion is likely to take place on these roads. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections, Agrawal said.

"People are requested to plan their journey to avoid inconvenience," he said.

According to the traffic advisory, commuters travelling from north to south corridor and vice versa are suggested to take routes that include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura road, Bhairon road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg. For east to west corridor and vice-versa, motorists have been suggested to take Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung road, Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College and Mall road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh.

From east to southwest, commuters have been suggested to take ring road via Vande Matram Marg and vice versa while those in South Avenue can take Dara Shikoh Road via Hukmi Mai Road - South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South block. From North Avenue, motorists have been suggested to take Brassy Avenue via North Sunken Road through R P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond have been suggested to take Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent Roundabout RML Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory stated.

Buses from south side destined for Central Secretariat will be curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road, it said.