Traffic advisory for trucks and cars going from Noida to Delhi

Noida: In view of severe air pollution in Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday announced restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, including commercial and private ones, into the national Capital from its borders. While the restrictions on selected category of vehicles will be from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj sides, they will be provided a diverted route for going to their destinations, according to an advisory.



According to the advisory, the entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.

"All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida", the advisory stated.

Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited, it added. The traffic advisory stated that all these vehicles can instead use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination as alternative routes.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001, the Noida Traffic police said. Delhi-NCR is currently grappling with dangerous levels of air pollution, as thick smog engulfs the region on and off".

In a bid to reduce vehicular emissions, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the Capital's borders.