Traders in Ggm want weekday lockdown instead

Gurugram: Disappointed over the Haryana government's decision to impose weekend lockdowns to prevent spread of COVID-19, the Gurugram traders have written to Haryana CM and the Home Minister urging them to revoke the order. The traders community has suggested that rather than weekends, the Haryana government should consider imposing the lockdown during weekdays.



Mentioning that there are large number of buyers who venture out during the weekends, the traders community highlighted that how business activities were not only important for the trader's well being but also for the state government who is falling short of the revenues due to the lockdown.

It has been officially mentioned that how the order to impose weekend lockdown may be detrimental to the small traders who have already faced a lot of losses due to the tough restrictions that had been imposed by the state government. Earlier a delegation of traders from Sadar Bazaar met officials of Gurugram District Administration and urged them to be lenient to the traders in these difficult times.