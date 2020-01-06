Traders help AAP raise Rs 1.5 crore

New Delhi: A fund raising dinner was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) trade wing and traders of Delhi on January 4. The fund raising dinner was organised to raise funds for AAP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

AAP leaders — Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and General Secretary Pankaj Gupta were present at the event.

AAP's Trade Wing's Convenor Brijesh Goyal and General Secretary Vishnu Bhargava said that about Rs 1.5 crore was collected at the event. About 450 small traders had registered for this dinner. Traders giving donations ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh were included in this programme.

During the programme, suggestions were taken from the traders on how the business grew in Delhi and what steps could be taken for business interests. Those suggestions will then be included in the manifesto of AAP.

In the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections too, the traders of Delhi had extended support and had also given donations to AAP.

Goyal said that AAP does not contest elections with donations from big corporates and industrial houses but contests elections with donations received from the common man and common businessmen. This is the reason that every policy that the govt makes is made for the common man and the common businessman.