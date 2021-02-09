Tractors from Ghazipur likely to have arrived 1st at Red Fort, claim cops

New Delhi: So far, what the Delhi Police have managed to unearth in their probe in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day is that tractors originating from the Ghazipur protest site were likely to have reached the Fort first after an analysis of the the prescribed rally route maps and the subsequent diversions taken by protesters that eventually led them to the heart of the Capital.



But with key farmer leaders unwilling to concretely confirm when they will be able to join the investigation and answer the police's questions, investigators are still struggling to understand where the call to march to Red Fort originated from.

However, a few tractor owners have joined the probe. "They are all saying that they took the same route other tractors were taking," an investigator said.

The background checks of the arrested accused will be soon started by investigators.

"Search is on for the people who were among the first group of tractors that entered the heritage site on January 26. After their arrest, things might get clearer. It is still under probe when and by whom the Red Fort route was decided," sources close to the probe said.

The probe further revealed that commando ropes were used at Red Fort by protesters trying to breach the walls. "What was the purpose of using commando ropes in a tractor parade? It was a conspiracy but why and by whom is being investigated," one source said.

"Comparing Tikri and Singhu, the distance between Ghazipur to Red Fort is less. They (Ghazipur protestors) started their parade after Tikri and Singhu but due to a shorter route, they might have reached first," one investigator said.

On Sunday, Delhi Police arrested one Sukhdev Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, in the Red Fort case. "So far he has not revealed any concrete details. Those who have been arrested in the case so far have not given many details like who incited them - the actual planner of the Red Fort incident," one source said.

During the probe, most of the arrested people have told police that they were protesting for the cause of farmers. "Many of them were saying the same thing. They have read, heard about farm laws and like others they also reached Red Fort. It is also being probed whether someone instigated the crowd to turn the heritage site into a new protest site," a source said.

Officials aware of developments added that they are still trying to decode if any provocative speeches were made or whether any instigating posts were made on social media in the hours before the rally began.

Meanwhile, in an internal communication, the Delhi Police withdrew all additional police personnel deployed at the border protest sites after the Republic Day violence and the subsequent February 6 temporary chakka jams. The deployment was increased after the Delhi Police Commissioner publicly said that farmers had lost their trust after the Republic Day anarchy.

But when asked about why the police were withdrawn, an official said, "It's nothing new. At every big event, we deploy additional force and later send them to their respective districts after completion."