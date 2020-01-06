Tractor-trolley rams into divider; 5 killed, 2 injured

Ghaziabad: At least five persons were killed while two others were critically injured after a rashly driven tractor-trolley turned turtle on road and collided into a divider at NH-58 in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to police, the deceased persons were identified as Amit (24), Durgesh (26), Parvesh (21), Kishan (36) and Chandan (45), natives of villages in Saharanpur and Meerut area. Among those who survived in the incident were Johnny who received fracture in shoulder and lost two fingers of his right leg and Rahul who received fracture in his leg.

"All the victims are contractual labourers working with Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) are were assigned the work of installing street lights in Muradnagar area. The incident occurred when they were returning home from their work," said police officials.

Rahul, a victim who survived said that the incident occurred when the tractor driver was trying to perform stunt and started driving the vehicle rashly. "Shahrukh, son of contractor who has brought us for work, offered a ride to all of us after we finished work around 2 am on Sunday. We were around 7-8 persons sitting in the trolley when the Shahrukh started driving the tractor rashly and performed stunt. When we opposed him, he told not to worry and enjoy the ride. Within a few seconds, he lost control over the tractor and it collided with the divider. Instead of helping the victims Shahrukh fled away from the spot and we called ambulance," said Rahul, a victim who survived in the incident.

"Following the incident, a case under IPC sections 279 (punishment for rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) has been registered against contractor Naseem and his son Shahrukh as he was driving the tractor. We are yet to make an arrest in the matter," said Pammi Chaudhary, investigating officer in the case.