Tractor rally a matter of pride for farmers as 2 generations protest against farm laws

New delhi: "Ekdum fit," said 70-year-old Subhash, who reached Delhi on Monday on a tractor from Meerut. The farmers' tractor rally turned historic on Tuesday as two generations joined hands to protest against the Centre's farm reform laws.



One of the tractors was driven by Subhash, a native of Rajpura, Meerut. The elderly man said, "I have been driving the tractor since I was young. I reached Ghazipur on Monday by driving a tractor. This is too important for me and my family."

From the age of 14, Ramkumar has been driving tractors and now he is 69. "Without any obstruction, I can drive tractors. I reached from Shamli to support this rally. It is for our future." When asked whether he feels any discomfort at this age while driving a tractor, he smiled and said, "This is my family tradition and it is the tractor which gives us food after we plough the field, so there is no discomfort."

25-year-old Sachin has been driving the tractor from Muzaffarnagar area. Along with him, 14 people including his family members were sitting on a trolley.

"We are here for the last two months. I have got support from my family members. They have been guiding me throughout the protest. The parade is very important for me and my future. The farm laws should be taken back," he said.

79-year-old Prakash along with his friends was also part of the parade. "Even at this age we are all energetic and we have to save our future for which we will do everything," he said. Five to six days ago, Prakash came from Dadri by driving a tractor. "I can drive the tractor smoothly," he said with a smile.

Akshay Chaudhary from Ghatagaon (UP) said in his family, most of them know how to drive a tractor. "We feel proud of driving a tractor. It is not only a vehicle but part of our family. I feel proud that I am contributing to the tractor parade," he said. More than 15 people were sitting on a trolley driven by Chaudhary.