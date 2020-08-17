Tracing missing children should be 'top priority', says Delhi Police Commissioner

new delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner has now directed senior officers to promptly trace missing children and to give "top priority" to solving such cases. Commissioner SN Shrivastava, in a recent meeting with senior officers, SHOs, ACPs and lower-ranked subordinates of all police stations through video conferencing, where the matter was discussed.



The Commissioner stressed on being more responsive in providing service to people with a positive approach and asked officers to deal with complainants and complaints with sensitivity and in a humane manner.

"He underlined that the investigation should be fair and prompt. The tracing of missing children should be a top priority. It was further briefed that forensic, cyber and legal experts are being provided to investigating officers to enhance quality and proficiency," one official aware of the meeting details said. Supervising officers were directed that the welfare of staff should be given due attention in order to improve their productivity and efficiency.

Millennium Post had on July 8 reported that more than 1,500 children had gone missing in the Capital in the first six months of the year, of which 800 were yet to be traced as of the date of the report.

The police chief recently said that in the last two months, 724 children had gone missing. Of these, 537 were traced. Those police officers who rescued 50 missing children in the last 12 months will be incentivised by giving them out-of-turn promotions.

In many cases, small kids tend to lose their way or fall prey to organised gangs of criminals or kidnappers. It was also found that criminals used minors to commit crimes, several such cases have been reported in Delhi where juveniles were apprehended for committing a crime. The latest data from Delhi Police has revealed that over 600 FIRs have been registered in the Capital in the first five months of this year, where juveniles were allegedly involved in the crime.

The internally compiled data revealed that about 664 FIRs and 173 Daily Diary entries were registered in which juveniles were involved

in crime.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had earlier told Millennium Post that every parent and guardian should devote time to their children and should try to make them a responsible member of the society and not let them be influenced by problematic habits and bad company. He added that Delhi Police's YUVA is one of their best initiatives, apart from which there are many things they are doing on the crime front.