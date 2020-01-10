TPDDL launches e-bill service

NEW DELHI: To make life easier for its consumers, Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) on Friday has launched an interactive e-bill service on WhatsApp for its consumers.



The initiative will enhance the overall consumer experience and engagement leading to a drastic reduction in paper bill usage, saving hundreds of trees.

The company has created a registered WhatsApp Business Account Number 7303482071. With the incorporation of WhatsApp to communicate with the consumers, SMS services will be discontinued on those numbers where WhatsApp services will be

activated.

"We at Tata Power-DDL are focussed on augmenting our digital journey and encouraging sustainable, hassle free and effortless use of the digital modes for consumer convenience. These modes not only establish a two-way communication with our consumers but help in addressing their issues on a real time basis. Additionally, this initiative is in tune with the Digital India Mission. We would like to encourage all our consumers to join this green drive," TPDDL CEO Ganeshan Srinivasan

said.

The company's vision of providing better and smart services for the consumers and focussing towards increasing the digitization index brought this initiative into

play.

The move will give a further fillip to payments through digital modes with presently 63% consumers paying online and will reduce the overall expenses, benefiting the consumer in the long run.

The company has configured default auto reply messages that would be delivered to the consumers once they respond to the WhatsApp message.