Tourism dept seeks approval to operate inclined lifts installed in Signature Bridge

new delhi: Delhiites will soon have a bird's eye view of the city from the 154-metre-height of Signature Bridge as the tourism department has sought approval from concerned authorities to operate inclined lifts installed in legs of the pylon of the bridge.

Officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said that a glass facade (viewing gallery) has been built atop the bow shaped pylon — twice the height of Qutub Minar — of the country's first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge. The height of Qutub Minar is about 73 metres.

They said that four lifts have been built inside the legs of the steel pylon of the Signature Bridge out of which two are inclined lifts and two are vertical.

These lifts will be used to ferry visitors to the viewing gallery situated at a height of 154 metres. Selfie points will be set up along the journey to the top.

The glass gallery can accommodate around 50 people at a time. Officials said that though inclined lifts are operational in various projects, such as Eiffel Tower, in foreign countries across the world, it would be the first in India if permitted.

A senior official of the DTTDC, on the condition of anonymity, said that for quite some time, the department has been trying to seek no-objection-certificate from the electrical branch of the labour department of the Delhi government to start operations.

According to DTTDC officials, tourists will have to take inclined lifts from the base of the bridge to the middle of the bow-shaped pylon. From there, visitors will interchange the elevators and board into vertical lifts that will take them to the glass box.