Tourism, art & culture: Deputy CM quotes dialogue from movie to introduce schemes

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia quoted a dialogue from famous Hollywood movie 'Dead Poet's Society' while making budgetary allocation for tourism, art and culture in the city. Two new schemes are set to be launched for Delhi's heritage promotion.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget for year 2021-22, said Rs 521 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 for the implementation of schemes, programmes and projects of the sectors of tourism, art and culture.

"For the promotion of tourism, the government is introducing two new schemes titled the 'Delhi Heritage Promotion' and 'Delhi Tourism Circuit'. In order to brand Delhi as a tourist destination, a scheme had been proposed last year which could not be implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is proposed for this scheme

to be implemented this year," he said. A new scheme has been proposed to ensure the safety of women at tourist spots. This includes measures such as installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of all tourist spots, lighting up of dark spots with LEDs, and posting of uniform clad guards at all tourist spots under the Delhi tourism department, facility of mobile vans at various tourist sites, and Rs 5 crore has been proposed in the budget towards this, Sisodia said.

In his speech, laying emphasis on art and culture, he also quoted a dialogue from famous Hollywood movie 'Dead Poet's Society'. In the scene, professor John Keating, played by Robin Wiliams, says to his students: "We do not read

and write poetry because it is cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race".