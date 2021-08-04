Top cop Asthana calls for close tabs on farm stir ahead of I-Day

New Delhi: From keeping tabs on inputs related to anti CAA protests, farmers agitation to ensuring seamless communication through wireless to exhaustive CCTV surveillance, these were among six directions that were given by the newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to senior officers.



Highly placed sources told Millennium Post that the police chief, in a meeting related to Independence Day security, directed senior officers to make sure there is no possibility of intrusion by farmers at and around the place of function. "Elaborate plans should be prepared to avert any contingency due to Kisan agitation," he directed senior officers. CP Delhi further said exhaustive planning should be done in coordination with local police, traffic, PCR and concerned units for adequate blockade points to restrict the entry of agitators in Delhi.

The top cop further said in view of the present security scenario, inputs related to any terrorist attacks, farmers agitation, and CAA protests should be taken care of and proper planning should be made accordingly.

According to the top cop, CCTV surveillance should be used in an exhaustive manner in all districts. "Trained personnel should be deployed in CCTV control rooms for monitoring cameras," he said. The next point of discussion was communication arrangements. "Adequate measures should be taken for seamless communication, coordination through wireless sets among the personnel of districts, units deployed in the security arrangements of Independence Day," he said.

Senior officers were further told that they should take strict action against local criminals which will create a deterrence effect among them as outsiders (anti-social elements) may not work without local support.

There should be proper coordination with other agencies for planning regarding checking related to hotels, cyber cafes, vehicles, he directed.