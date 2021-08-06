Toolkit case: Have not leaked Disha Ravi's info to media, police tells HC

New Delhi: Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has not leaked any information to the media in relation to its probe in the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the ongoing farmers' protest.



The court was hearing Ravi's plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

Justice Rekha Palli said keeping in view that the petition raises an important question of public importance, it be listed for arguments on September 27.

Advocate Rajat Nair, representing the Delhi Police, submitted that the leak has not happened from their end.

The police, in its response filed through advocate Amit Mahajan, said the allegation that the information of chats of Ravi has been leaked by the police is 'false and factually incorrect'.

The affidavit, filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell Unit) of Special Cell Anyesh Roy, said no information or document forming part of the case file including the subject chats have been shared by the police with any media house or individual except the information communicated officially through press briefing or broadcast, which is a matter of record.

The court was informed by the senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Ravi, that the pleadings in the case are complete.

He said while Ravi was in custody, her private chats were leaked to the media.

While the police claim it has not leaked it, the media clearly says they got it from the police, he argued, adding that some protection or guidelines need to be considered in this regard.